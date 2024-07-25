Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 2,221,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,081,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

