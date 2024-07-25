Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Enphase Energy updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $182.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

