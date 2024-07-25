Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Hits New 12-Month High at $171.63

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $171.63 and last traded at $171.45, with a volume of 39392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,194.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro during the first quarter valued at $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,065,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Enpro by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 306,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

