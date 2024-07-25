Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 26,053.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,117 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6,126.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 548,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 540,072 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 743,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 472,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,955.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 462,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 450,701 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,458. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

