Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.
Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.3 %
Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.84.
Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
