Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.3 %

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinor ASA

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.