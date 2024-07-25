Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Down 4.4%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. 138,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 554,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%.
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
