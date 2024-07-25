Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Down 4.4%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. 138,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 554,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

