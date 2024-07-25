Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.04.

TSE ERO opened at C$26.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.11. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.89.

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50. Insiders have sold a total of 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $464,151 over the last 90 days. 10.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

