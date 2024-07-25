Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.720-1.750 EPS.

EPRT stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,775 shares of company stock worth $1,641,734 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

