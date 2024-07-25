Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.720-1.750 EPS.
EPRT stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.31%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.04.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
