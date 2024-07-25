Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $339.44 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,329,533,169 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,381,781,879.621222. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99867277 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $186,330,639.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

