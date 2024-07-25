Ethereum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.85 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $380.19 billion and $25.85 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,162.24 or 0.04841201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00041601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011089 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,228,315 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.