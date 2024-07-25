Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in July

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of EGFEY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 11,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,220. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.17.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

