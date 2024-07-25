Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in July

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of EGFEY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 11,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,220. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.17.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile
