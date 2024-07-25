Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.11.

EEFT stock opened at $98.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.95. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,947,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,186,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after purchasing an additional 301,771 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,728,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 579,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

