EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.
Several research firms have weighed in on EVCM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EVCM opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.10. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $12.13.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
