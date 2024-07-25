Evercore ISI Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $900.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.80.

KLAC stock traded up $33.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $789.03. 821,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $713.83. KLA has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

