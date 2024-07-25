Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,850 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 814.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,234,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 92.5% in the first quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 96,890 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.8% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 3,215,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,265,000 after acquiring an additional 738,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,959. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

