Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 119.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,862,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after purchasing an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 575,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,339,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,502,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,013,000 after purchasing an additional 294,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after purchasing an additional 279,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.55.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $483.19. The company had a trading volume of 785,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,042. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $498.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.53. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

