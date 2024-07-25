Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 152 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after purchasing an additional 501,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,515,000 after buying an additional 219,091 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.43. 13,849,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,484,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

