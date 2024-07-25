Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.00

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48.95 ($0.63), with a volume of 2072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.63).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of £46.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1,716.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.12.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

