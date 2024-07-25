EVgo (EVGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect EVgo to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EVgo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.58.

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 66.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVGO. Citigroup reduced their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

