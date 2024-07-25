Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.62. Evotec shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 4,092 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Evotec Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,931,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

