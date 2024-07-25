Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,814 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Exelixis worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 717,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,160. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

