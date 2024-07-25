eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.75 target price on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get eXp World alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXPI

eXp World Price Performance

EXPI stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. eXp World has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,065,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,371,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,549,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,740. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 594.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 248,070 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,771,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,017,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,165,000 after purchasing an additional 168,360 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.