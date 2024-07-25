FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $9.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $412.94. 63,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,558. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.89.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

