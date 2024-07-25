Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Down 3.7%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 12,635,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 108,395,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $158.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 13,329.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 499,999 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

