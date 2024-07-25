Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.38. 607,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,683. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.02.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

