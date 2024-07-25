Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $16.22 million and $96,296.93 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001466 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,303.78 or 0.99981350 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,692,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,434,612 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,692,872.19335434 with 16,434,612.36414845 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96855601 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $186,456.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

