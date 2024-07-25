Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $1.20

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00001812 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $96.42 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00041311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.