Filtronic (LON:FTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.00

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 75.89 ($0.98), with a volume of 1975578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.25 ($0.96).

Filtronic Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81. The company has a market cap of £159.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.34.

Filtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.