Financial Contrast: Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) versus DNOW (NYSE:DNOW)

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) and DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Drilling Tools International and DNOW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drilling Tools International 0 1 1 0 2.50 DNOW 0 1 1 0 2.50

Drilling Tools International presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.79%. DNOW has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Given Drilling Tools International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Drilling Tools International is more favorable than DNOW.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of DNOW shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of DNOW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNOW has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Drilling Tools International and DNOW’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drilling Tools International $152.03 million 1.02 $14.75 million $0.43 12.07 DNOW $2.32 billion 0.66 $247.00 million $2.17 6.62

DNOW has higher revenue and earnings than Drilling Tools International. DNOW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drilling Tools International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Drilling Tools International and DNOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drilling Tools International 8.21% 14.88% 9.04% DNOW 10.30% 10.39% 6.89%

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc. distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items. It also offers original equipment manufacturer equipment, including pumps, generator sets, air compressors, dryers, blowers, mixers, and valves; modular oil and gas tank battery solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. In addition, the company provides supply chain and materials management; inventory planning and management, procurement, and warehouse management, as well as solutions for logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting services. It serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well-servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, RNG facilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was formerly known as NOW Inc. and changed its name to DNOW Inc. in January 2024. DNOW Inc. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

