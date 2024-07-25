Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 14.11%.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FNWD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621. The company has a market capitalization of $122.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.