First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

FAF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.72. 595,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,153. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

