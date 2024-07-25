First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 577,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,025. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

