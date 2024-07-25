First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $143.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 20.58%.

First Bancorp Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 869,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,735. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $45.41.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

