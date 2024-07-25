First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, Zacks reports. First Bank had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.
First Bank Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of FRBA stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.18. 116,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,232. First Bank has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95.
First Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
