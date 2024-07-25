First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Down 89.9% in July

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the June 30th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $22.48. 33,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,860. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

