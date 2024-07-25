First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Down 89.9% in July

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2024

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the June 30th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $22.48. 33,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,860. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.