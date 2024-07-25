First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,872.99

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,872.99 and last traded at $1,872.99, with a volume of 54443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,844.40.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,857.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,723.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,617.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $5,273,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

