First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.6 %

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,846. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

