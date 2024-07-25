First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$23.50 by Analysts at Cormark

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.88.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.87. 1,370,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,024. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.48. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

