First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Up 205.0% in July

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 205.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,979. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2352 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 818.5% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 85,971 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

