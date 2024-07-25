First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Short Interest Up 230.2% in July

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 230.2% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 90,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,260. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.28. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%.

Insider Activity at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider David Mcgarel bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $196,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHY. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

