First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.08. 6,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,732. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $91.36 and a one year high of $126.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.30. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
