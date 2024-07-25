First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $165.84

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.84 and last traded at $165.84, with a volume of 2603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.69.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

