First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 million. First United had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

First United Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $176.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.79. First United has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

Get First United alerts:

First United Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FUNC

About First United

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.