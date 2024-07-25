First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 million. First United had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.85%.
First United Stock Performance
NASDAQ FUNC opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $176.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.79. First United has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $27.70.
First United Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on FUNC
About First United
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First United
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Enphase Energy Stock: Growth in the Renewable Energy Transition
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- ASML Stock Nearing Bottom: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Earnings Season Sell-Off: Is This Tech Giant a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.