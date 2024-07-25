First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Releases Earnings Results

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. First United had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. First United has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

