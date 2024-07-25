FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 110759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.70%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,644,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,990 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $2,418,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,335,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,572,000 after buying an additional 67,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.