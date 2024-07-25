FirstService (TSE:FSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $234.04

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$234.04 and last traded at C$234.04, with a volume of 2872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$225.88.

FirstService Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$209.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$214.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 6.5524661 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$209.60, for a total value of C$419,200.00. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.96, for a total value of C$226,556.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $676,679. 10.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

