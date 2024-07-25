FirstService (TSE:FSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $234.04

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$234.04 and last traded at C$234.04, with a volume of 2872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$225.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$209.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$214.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.92.
FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 6.5524661 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$209.60, for a total value of C$419,200.00. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$209.60, for a total value of C$419,200.00. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.96, for a total value of C$226,556.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $676,679. 10.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
