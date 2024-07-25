Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Holdings Cut by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded down $5.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,277,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,162. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $162.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

