Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $154.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FI. B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.76.

FI stock opened at $161.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $161.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.62.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

