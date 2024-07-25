Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

FI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FI traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.05. 1,890,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,744. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.