Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.65 to $8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71. The company issued revenue guidance of +6 to +8% yr/yr or $20.239 billion to $20.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.24 billion. Fiserv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.650-8.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.00. 2,496,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,012. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.62. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.15.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

